Daycare a Stockton asset
I am a member of the Stockton Class of 1980. In January of 1976, I realized that I desperately wanted to go to college. No one in my immediate family except me had finished high school, let alone gone to college. I was 29 years old, married to a man with a master’s degree and the mother of two preschoolers. My image of myself prior to that time was wife and mother. Nothing more.
We were poor. We had been married for eight years and spent six of those years getting my husband through school using a combination of GI benefits, working part time jobs and a graduate teaching assistantship. My husband’s new teaching job paid so little that we were beneath the poverty level for a family of four in Atlantic County.
There was no money for tuition, let alone child care. The availability of a least-cost daycare center on the college campus is the only reason I was able to enroll and eventually get my degree in environmental science. The center is a lifeline to men and women who for whatever reasons were not able to take the usual college, marriage, children path.
My association with the daycare center was for four years. During three of those years, I was a member of the parent oversight board and contributed back to the Stockton community. After graduation, I contributed to Galloway Township by serving on the planning commission, town council and in 1985, served as the first female mayor of the township.
Non-traditional students are an important asset to the Stockton community and all of southern New Jersey.
Stockton needs to reach out to non-traditional students and help make their transition to student life possible by keeping quality daycare for their children on the campus.
Patricia Nickles
North Kingstown, Rhode Island
Change NJ leaders
People must vote out the career, corrupt politicians whom have driven the state into bankruptcy.
The people of North Jersey must stop voting for the same people over and over again. The Democrats have been in control of the Legislature since 2002 to present.
This is a state of about 8 million people, the most populous in the country per square mile. It depends on commerce to make its economy work.
Under the Democrats, we have a bankrupted transit system, highest real estate taxes in the country, unsustainable pension funds, worst roads and crumbling infrastructure.
The irresponsibility and negligence of these people shows they are not worthy of any kind of support by the voters of our state.
Gov. Phil Murphy is floating bonds, borrowing billions of dollars just to keep the state running because of their mismanagement and irresponsibility to govern.
They rushed through the largest toll increase in the state’s history, against the overwhelming opposition of the people. They didn’t even finish getting the input from the people. People are leaving the state in droves because of the conditions these career and corrupt politicians have placed upon them.
We must vote these officeholders out.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
