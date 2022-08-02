Voice of the People, Aug. 2, 2022

Stop printing money, restore global economy

Given the recent beginning collapse of the Wall Street “recovery miracle” from the financial collapse of 2007-2008, it should be apparent to all but the financial gurus of Wall Street, the Federal Reserve and elsewhere that the quantitative easing and other such bailout measures were from the beginning a massive $25 trillion scam foisted on the American people.

Instead of restoring Glass/Steagall, the 1933 banking reform that for 65 years had kept the banking system honest by not allowing banks to speculate with depositors money on risky schemes (only in productive commercial, agricultural, home mortgage and other investments, which kept the economy stable and expanding), Congress under threats and blackmail by Wall Street, the Federal Reserve and other interests has kept the printers churning out helicopter money instead of rebuilding rotting infrastructure, and promoting advanced industry and agricultural productivity building.

We are now about to reap the fruits of that misguided and destructive conspiracy, if we do not restore Glass/Steagall immediately, if not sooner. That rottenness is now so globally pervasive and systemic, it must now be addressed by the biggest and most populous nations capable of carrying out such a global financial reorganization.

Topping that list, but not excluding others that wish to help in that prospect, must be the United States, Russia, China and India, whose industrial, agricultural and particularly scientific capabilities and manpower can be brought to bear to start to physically rebuild the global economy from an advanced outlook.

The U.S. can and must play a pivotal role, because we know that for 65 years, Glass/Steagall was the tried and true litmus test of how a real economy can and must operate to benefit its population.

Congress must push aside all those lesser and unworkable so-called reasonable solutions and return to the Glass/Steagall Banking Act.

Bruce Todd

Waretown

Increase foreign aid, fight global poverty

It seems that many are quick to jump on the bandwagon that shouts how America is a “third-world country wearing a Gucci belt,” without understanding the depth of abundance and privilege within U.S. borders.

The reality is that more than half of the world’s population lives on less than $2 a day, while a small fraction live comfortably. Global poverty poses many threats to both the United States and the countries experiencing it. Much of the everyday American routine is implausible in much of the world. Although the United States contributes more total aid than any other nation, it is still significantly less in per-capita terms than many European nations.

The Borgen Project’s mission stems from this very fact. If asked, the average person would say that 25% of the U.S. budget goes to foreign aid, but it is less than 1%. The wealthiest nation in the world should be doing more to curb global poverty as it is in the domestic and international interest. We have the political power to pass legislation that fights poverty systemically.

Increasing foreign aid does more to protect U.S. national security and jobs than it seems, making it a cause we should all be able to get behind, regardless of political differences. Advocating for goodwill is a nonpartisan issue.

Lillian Crowther

Randolph