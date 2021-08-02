Voice of the People, Aug. 2, 2021

ACCC fired me after unproven allegations
Imaging being fired from a job or having your career ruined over a false accusation. I was a professor at Atlantic Cape Community College, where I taught paramedic sciences (PARA501) and anatomy and physiology since 2016.
I had a student in my paramedic science class who said they felt “singled out,” purportedly because of my “tough grading.” I graded assignments with a standardized rubric provided by the college. Rubrics alleviate claims of being impartial. Using a rubric is a standard evidenced-based practice.
My employment record is pristine and I received stellar reviews. In fact, my picture was used in college advertisements — a literal “poster boy” employee.
This student had an individualized educational plan or IEP for “test accommodations.” IEP prevents things like test anxiety from interfering with a student’s ability to take tests.
To progress in PARA501, the American Heart Association requires students to pass a pre-test to move forward in the program. College policy dictated late work is given 0%. This student turned in said pre-test four days late. Accordingly, 0% was assigned.
The following day the student made the “singled out” allegation and also claimed there was a “relationship” between us. Despite insurmountable evidence disproving these falsities and backing from students and other faculty, I was terminated six weeks later. The termination stated “there is not enough information (from the student) to reach a conclusion.” The reason for termination? “Talking to a student during the investigation.”
All too often do administrators accept a version of events without properly investigating. The result damages reputation and character under “guilty before proven innocent” theory. This student slandered and defamed me with unjust mendacities that have exemplified retaliatory measures which have succeeded thus far.
This has impacted my livelihood. As such, I have retained counsel and a lawsuit is being commenced against the appropriate parties. My innocence will be proven and my integrity reinstated.
John Fisher
Northfield
Everyone will pay for massive spending
Politicians keep talking about $2 trillion or $3 trillion or even $4 trillion for infrastructure and reconciliation like it were pocket change. But they fail to satisfactorily explain where these trillions of dollars will come from.
They are saying that they will not tax the middle class, but will instead tax big businesses. But those taxes on big businesses will just be passed onto the middle class as increases in prices of goods and services.
So that will amount to a tax increase for everyone without a corresponding increase in their incomes. Another political shell game.
Frank Priolo