Voice of the People, Aug. 2, 2021

All too often do administrators accept a version of events without properly investigating. The result damages reputation and character under “guilty before proven innocent” theory. This student slandered and defamed me with unjust mendacities that have exemplified retaliatory measures which have succeeded thus far.

This has impacted my livelihood. As such, I have retained counsel and a lawsuit is being commenced against the appropriate parties. My innocence will be proven and my integrity reinstated.

John Fisher

Northfield

Everyone will pay for massive spending

Politicians keep talking about $2 trillion or $3 trillion or even $4 trillion for infrastructure and reconciliation like it were pocket change. But they fail to satisfactorily explain where these trillions of dollars will come from.

They are saying that they will not tax the middle class, but will instead tax big businesses. But those taxes on big businesses will just be passed onto the middle class as increases in prices of goods and services.

So that will amount to a tax increase for everyone without a corresponding increase in their incomes. Another political shell game.