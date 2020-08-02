Police dog rescue great
Regarding the recent story, “State Police trooper saves dog stuck under dock”:
This is definitely front page stuff. Let’s read more of the great things our men and women in blue do everyday on the front page, not stuck at the bottom of the last page of the section. I’m grateful to Trooper Heim for saving man’s best friend.
Billy Shaffer
Mays Landing
Blame GOP in Congress
Regarding the recent letter, “Disappointed in A.C.”:
Let’s take look at the recent record of Congress.
For two of the past three and a half years the Congress was controlled by the Republican Party. In both the House and the Senate, the Republicans were in the majority. In 2017, they approved a huge tax cut that mainly helped corporations and the one percenters. They came within one vote (thanks to Sen. John McCain) of destroying the ACA.
As for going after President Trump, the impeachment was started before the coronavirus causing COVID-19 ever came to this country. The Mueller investigation was started well before that time. Also wasn’t it Trump who said infrastructure was a priority of his first term. As for the Democrats dragging their feet on giving everyone another round of financial aid, it has to pass the Republican Senate.
I think the writer should get his facts straight before pointing any fingers.
Bill O’Neill
Ocean City
Education fights poverty
I am a local college student who attends Villanova University. Currently, I am a marketing intern at the Borgen Project, a non-profit organization that is aimed to resolve poverty among impoverished areas around the world. There are various factors that make up global poverty. One significant aspect is the lack of education in an area which hinders progression towards a more sustainable and suitable community.
There are currently more than 130 million females that are not enrolled in any form of education. Within impoverished countries, girls from the ages of 10 through 19 are more likely than boys to be kept out of school. In essence, when these girls reach the state of adulthood, their lives are jeopardized as they are forced to drop out due to many components of family pressure such as marriage, and being a housewife.
In order to resolve this conflict, the Keeping Girls In School Act needs to be cosponsored. This act allows for the increase of educational opportunities, and economic security. However, in order to bring light into these conflicts, we need to reach out to higher authority, our senators and representatives to act on policy changes.
I urge Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, to co-sponsor the Keeping Girls In School Act.
Jawad Bhuiyan
Atlantic City
Defund public schools
I was informed from two teachers who say they are not going back until it is safe. What happens to the kids and the parents trying to return to their jobs and keeping their homes?
As a taxpayer I will not pay school taxes for someone as irresponsible as them. They say defund the police and I say to hell with them, defund them. Open charter schools so kids will learn.
Jean Leonetti
Northfield
Pelosi tolerates disorder
Recently the cancel culture mob took down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it in Baltimore Harbor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s response was, “People do what people do.” Really.
Her words confirm my suspicion that she is a direct descendent of Nero, who fiddled while Rome burned.
Ward Reese
Ocean View
