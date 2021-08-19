Voice of the People, Aug. 19, 2021

Obscene political flag should be removed
While biking with our grandson on our usual route from Ventnor to the Golden Nugget, we always stop near the Coast Guard station and admire the boats in the marina. We’ve grown to expect to see some Trump flags, but for the past several weeks we have been disturbed to see a large, obscene anti-Biden flag waving on one of the boats moored there.
It is appalling that someone would display such an inappropriate flag, especially in an area filled with families and children. Political expression is one thing, but offensiveness is never appropriate. Isn’t there some way to force the boat owner to remove the flag? This has been done in other places.
Steve Shapiro
Ventnor
Van Drew should back Democratic voting bill
I recently participated in an American Promise meeting with Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd. We discussed the proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to reduce the escalating influence of big money that dominates elections, $14 billion in 2020. I believe the vast majority of Americans, including Democrats, Republican and independents support an amendment that empowers Congress and the states to enact reasonable limits on campaign contributions and political spending. Kim is a co-sponsor and strong supporter.
In New Jersey’s 2nd District where I live, Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew has long supported reestablishing limits on campaign money following the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United in 2010. In 2012, as state senator, he was the primary sponsor of a successful state resolution calling on Congress for an amendment to correct the Citizens United ruling.
When he ran for Congress in 2018, Van Drew pledged to support such an amendment and continued to do so in his 2020 campaign. I hope he will continue to show leadership in the fight to end big money in politics. This is a bipartisan issue. It would be great to see Republican Van Drew work with Democrat Kim as co-sponsors of this amendment in the House of Representatives.
When unlimited money of the billionaires, corporations and special interests talks, citizens lose their voices.
Carolyn Rush
Sea Isle City