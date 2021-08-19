Voice of the People, Aug. 19, 2021

Obscene political flag should be removed

While biking with our grandson on our usual route from Ventnor to the Golden Nugget, we always stop near the Coast Guard station and admire the boats in the marina. We’ve grown to expect to see some Trump flags, but for the past several weeks we have been disturbed to see a large, obscene anti-Biden flag waving on one of the boats moored there.

It is appalling that someone would display such an inappropriate flag, especially in an area filled with families and children. Political expression is one thing, but offensiveness is never appropriate. Isn’t there some way to force the boat owner to remove the flag? This has been done in other places.

Steve Shapiro

Ventnor

Van Drew should back Democratic voting bill