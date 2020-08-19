Freedom, spirit challenged
There is a virus permeating American society that is more deadly than COVID-19 — anti-Americanism/socialism. The people of this movement are canceling out freedom of speech. If anyone disagrees with their agenda, they initiate a boycott campaign against them. This could create a new kind of silent majority. One of the many things that makes America great is people’s freedom to speak. This is a country where there is no need to be silent for fear of repercussion.
We are having a taste of socialism. Governors are deciding winners and losers by designating “essential workers.” Who are they to say who is essential? I am hoping against hope that South Jersey will recover. The damage may be irreversible.
If we allow this movement to take further hold, the powerful political elites, journalists and academia will be restricting freedoms. The bureaucrats are drunk with power.
Who would have thought that mayors of some American cities would allow looting and destruction to occur without prosecution of such anarchists? Ordering the police to stand down while allowing the destruction of personal property flies in the face of law and order. It’s like we’re in an alternative universe where law and order is disparaged and destruction of personal property is condoned.
Presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s latest ad says, “I will not blame others.” Is he kidding me, when did he or President Obama ever miss an opportunity to blame President Bush! In this same ad he is promoting, as his own, some Trump administration policies. The Biden-friendly journalists will never challenge him.
People should be careful what they wish for, they may get it. President Kennedy in his inaugural address said, “And so my fellow Americans, ask not what America can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” This pro-American spirit is being challenged with every new government handout and restriction. Our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township
Support law enforcers
I am a strong supporter of law enforcement officers.
I do not think any law enforcement organization should be defunded; in fact I think funding should be increased. I also think that police officers should never be tasked to be social workers. Police officers’ main job should be to protect law-abiding citizens from criminals and other bad actors. Unfortunately too many chiefs of police, mayors and governors in states run by Democrats see the police as the enemy and work to tie their hands and keep them from doing their jobs.
Like all professions there are bad police officers and they should be rooted out and removed from the force regardless of race, creed or religion. But under no circumstances should any police officer be automatically accused of abuse of force on a citizen without due process of law, thorough investigation and fair consideration by higher authorities. Plus there must never be political involvement by Democrats in the investigation of abuse by an officer; this only complicates things and leads to fake news. Let’s support our officers, not the criminals.
Jimmie Hollis
Millville
Backs Kennedy in 2nd
In just a short while both Democrats and right-thinking Republicans will have the opportunity to draw a fresh breath of air and elect Amy Kennedy to be the 2nd District’s first congresswoman. I gave loyal support to Rep. Jeff Van Drew for decades during his political ascent. When he switched parties, that act of betrayal was felt so deeply by those who believed they shared basic core values. Aligning himself with Trump pounded the proverbial nail in the coffin for me.
Former President Barack Obama is the epitome of dignity. He recently gave his endorsement to Kennedy. I expect her former rivals for the nomination will encourage their supporters to follow.
Kennedy is a passionate woman who has chosen to right the Van Drew betrayal. Her entire focus is centered on meeting the myriad services needed by the citizenry. Her tireless effort to expand the availability of mental health services is among her highest priorities. The added stresses of the ongoing pandemic have seen a dramatic uptick for a host of related health services. What an advantage she will have with her husband, Patrick, at her side.
Jake Williams
Upper Township
