Voice of the People, Aug. 18, 2022

People are entitled

to protect selves

Regarding the recent letter, “Court misinterprets Constitution on guns”:

This letter about the misinterpretation’ of the 2nd Amendment regarding the “slaughter of innocent people’ is incorrect because you must look at the root of the problem, the causes. From the beginning of time, the history of violence is quite evident by one group of people conquering another and will not change. America was born by the violence of the Revolutionary War to obtain freedom from England. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow citizens to carry concealed weapons is perfect because criminal shooters will wonder if someone else is carrying a gun.

Do away with guns? When England did so, the criminals began slashing people. Russia is doing the same to Ukraine, which I believe is the result of Putin recognizing American voters elected a weak president, giving Putin the opportunity to attack Ukraine without American interference.

Solution: permit law enforcement to raid the locations where illegal guns are and confiscate them. No questions asked and have the courts uphold the laws they are supposed to enforce.

The Constitution gives us the right to protect ourselves. Since elected officials can have self-protection at taxpayers’ expense, then law abiding citizens should be entitled to the same right for self-protection. I think that’s equitable.

Jim Thompson

Estell Manor

Hold father responsible

for unwanted pregnancy

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's enlightened decision in Roe v. Wade, I propose that Congress pass a paternal responsibility act that would legally require the father of a fetus in an unwanted pregnancy, substantiated by DNA testing, to bear financial (if not moral) responsibility for raising that child to the age of 18 years. Let’s see how long abortions are illegal in Republican states when men’s reproductive rights and responsibilities are also codified by federal law.

Richard Lyon

Galloway Township

Much that’s disturbing

in America today

I let out a big frustrated sigh seeing that a recent letter writer is “sleeping well since January 2021.”

But maybe she is completely sleeping to not acknowledge the mayhem that is now called the United States. Sleep well after a debacle in Afghanistan. Sleep well as people died and businesses burned for months, as constitutional rights are being whittled away, through record high inflation and gas prices, and as we fight hard to keep killing the pre-born and then indoctrinate the remaining in schools.

It’s a very important time to be wide awake to what is happening right under our noses.

I too sleep well. But only because I trust in our God who is sovereign over all of it.

Patricia Librizzi

Galloway Township