Voice of the People, Aug. 18, 2021

Distracted driving hypocrisy is killing our children
On July 17, 2009, my daughter Casey was walking in a crosswalk in Ocean City when a 58-year-old driver took his eyes off the road to look at his GPS. He hit her and she died 4 hours later at Atlantic City Medical Center.
When we look at our phones to read a text or access social media, it’s OK because we are “good drivers.” We ignore the risk to others posed by our driving, but become indignant when another distracted driver puts us and our loved ones at risk. Our hypocrisy not only endangers strangers but is endangering our children.
Nearly 60% of serious teen crashes are caused by distraction. Since Casey’s death I have given more than 70 presentations at New Jersey middle and high schools. 70% of the students tell me their parents drive distracted.
If parents drive distracted, their kids will also drive distracted. Kids whose parents drive distracted are nearly three times as likely to also drive distracted.
Children are the most inexperienced of drivers. Surely we can agree that keeping them from driving distracted is critical. How effective can our warnings be to children about their not driving distracted, when they are tainted with hypocrisy?
One student said, “My mom is such a hypocrite. She tells me not to drive distracted, but she does it all the time.”
In presentations I ask parents to raise their hands if they would do anything to keep their children safe. Predictably, every hand is raised. I then ask them to keep their hands up, but only if they don’t drive distracted with their kids in the car. Most parents lower their hands and look embarrassed and ashamed.
Do you say you would do anything to keep your children safe? On the 12th anniversary of Casey’s death, I am imploring you to prove it by giving up your driving distractions and being the driver you want your children to be. Your children are worth it.
Joel Feldman
Swedesboro
Drivers, calm down and let turtles cross
To the people who have beeped at me twice this week as I stopped my car to let turtles pass: Please settle yourself!
How super busy, super important and self-absorbed are you? It can’t take the turtle more than 2 minutes to cross. Do you think that when you beep I am going to change my mind, not stop traffic, and run over the turtle?
I won’t, so please reconsider your response. Thank you.
Shannon Crawford
Egg Harbor Township