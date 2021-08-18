Voice of the People, Aug. 18, 2021

Distracted driving hypocrisy is killing our children

On July 17, 2009, my daughter Casey was walking in a crosswalk in Ocean City when a 58-year-old driver took his eyes off the road to look at his GPS. He hit her and she died 4 hours later at Atlantic City Medical Center.

When we look at our phones to read a text or access social media, it’s OK because we are “good drivers.” We ignore the risk to others posed by our driving, but become indignant when another distracted driver puts us and our loved ones at risk. Our hypocrisy not only endangers strangers but is endangering our children.

Nearly 60% of serious teen crashes are caused by distraction. Since Casey’s death I have given more than 70 presentations at New Jersey middle and high schools. 70% of the students tell me their parents drive distracted.

If parents drive distracted, their kids will also drive distracted. Kids whose parents drive distracted are nearly three times as likely to also drive distracted.

Children are the most inexperienced of drivers. Surely we can agree that keeping them from driving distracted is critical. How effective can our warnings be to children about their not driving distracted, when they are tainted with hypocrisy?