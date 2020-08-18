Union first, then public
Recently Gov. Phil Murphy lifted NJ Ttransit capacity restrictions, yet eight to 14 seats behind the driver are still cordoned off. At times, I’ve been forced to take a seat in a crowd of passengers not wearing masks in the back of the bus. I could have waited for the next bus, but how many would be just as full, if not worse? I could be waiting to get home for a long time.
I called the NJ Ttransit complaint line several times but haven’t gotten a return call.
I questioned an NJ Transit manager in Atlantic City. He said “it’s a union decision, overruling the governor.”
So unions run this state, and not the governor?
Mary Connors
Tuckerton
Wear mask, reduce risk
Wearing a face mask can significantly mitigate the spread of COVID-19. So wearing a mask is the responsible action to take — it is not about freedom of choice, or a red state/ blue state issue.
I wear a mask to protect you, from me. You wear a mask to help protect me, from you.
It’s time all patriotic Americans stepped up to be soldiers in the war against COVID-19.
So wear a mask. It will reduce the risk to others.
Charles E. Miller
Brigantine
Distance more on beach
Since the COVID-19 pandemic came about we have been told over and over to abide by the rules that have been laid out. So recently the American Volleyball Association set up multiple volleyball nets and tents on the beach between Albany Avenue and Harrisburg Avenue. I might add that the nets were set up right behind the big yellow beach signs telling beachgoers to adhere to “social distancing.”
Common sense has seemed to have gone out the window. The nets and tents stayed up a long time. I watched from the Boardwalk daily as beachgoers gathered around to watch the volleyball games. There were well over 200 beachgoers every day and few were practicing what I consider social distancing, nor any masks I saw. This doesn’t make sense.
Bob Keane
Atlantic City
Couts an honest official
Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman wants Board of Elections Commissioner Mary Jo Couts to resign because she shared a Facebook post against mail-in ballots.
Couts is one of the most honest people I know. She is dedicated to serving others, as well as her community. She didn’t design that post, someone else did, and it has been shared countless times.
The sad part is the post is true. Suleiman should know that mail-in ballots are subject to harvesting and riddled with fraud. And here in Atlantic County that fraud is so prevalent that it makes the news repeatedly, usually caused by one family in Atlantic City.
Mary Jo Couts should remain a commissioner and keep dignity and honesty on the board of elections.
Richard J. Shaffer III
Mays Landing
