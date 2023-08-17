Investigate the Bidens for faith in justice

The apparent Gilgo Beach killer of over 13 years ago has been apprehended through DNA analysis. So I guess because the Unabomber is no longer alive, we’ll now have a replacement for lifetime housing, sustenance and health care for another deranged criminal/killer.

However, a recent White House cocaine existence case has been closed without any detection of who is responsible. Also, the apparent tax fraud and potential money laundering of the president’s son and possibly the president himself was not effectively investigated and the window for prosecution is closing.

Why is that?

Can’t the skilled cryptologists/investigators (Secret Service, FBI, DOJ) use DNA and other types of analyses to identify the unique aspects of these unusual transactions and occurrences?

It’s a sorry situation, when we can’t rely on the integrity of the criminal justice/security workforce, leadership and apparatus to do their job!

The loss of confidence in the Secret Service after Nov. 22, 1963, took years to remedy. Our investigative organizations need to assuage our angst over these recent unresolved activities.

Ron Smith

Brigantine

Coach Russo rebuilt Vineland football

Come this fall, Vineland High School’s football team will be led by a new coach. But Dan Russo, who stepped down as head coach, deserves the gratitude of the people in Vineland for his tireless effort to revive the program since 2013. As longtime assistant and new coach Jose Guzman said so accurately, “Dan gave back to his community in the greatest of ways by building that culture back. The culture he left is beautiful and is alive and vibrant in Vineland.”

It was an arduous task that Russo faced when he took over as Vineland coach. The program had only one winning season in the 21 years before he took over. His recipe for success wasn’t overwhelming. He only asked his players to work hard every day, and good things would happen. Eventually, the players got a taste of winning and posted back-to-back 8-2 seasons in 2016 and 2017.

Russo transformed the program into a family atmosphere, brought pride back again in the community and credited his assistant coaches. Under Russo’s tutelage, Vineland captured its first two playoff wins in the program’s history. And as Guzman fittingly said, “Danny laid down the concrete and solid foundation that is going to last the test of time.”

Michael Smith

Vineland