Voice of the People, Aug. 17, 2022

Greed at bottom of high drug prices

I am a New Jersey registered pharmacist and am dumbfounded by the high price of medications. I remember the old saying in school about when a patient would ask why the prices are so high, we should explain it has to cover the price of putting the medication on the market. Many do not realize that when a drug hits the market, there were many trials and experimenting done on other chemicals for a similar condition.

That being said, although millions may have been spent on drugs that never made it to market, there is no reason for the high prices of medications, especially brand named drugs, in today’s market. It was ruled years ago that the generic drugs must equal the efficacy of the brand counterpart.

It was also suggested or predicted that generic medications (originally in pharmacy college referred to as bathtub drugs) would be sold more cheaply than the brand and the brand drugs would reduce in price. I laughed over that one and said that was not going to be the case. It would drive the cost of the brand drugs higher. Brand drugs’ prices are through the roof.

Pharmacy is a whole new profession today that is ruled by government and insurance companies. It is amazing that people who make the rules about what drugs they are going to pay for have the right to decline payment to the pharmacies just because there are cheaper drugs out there that will do the same thing. The probably are not educated about medicine. True, prices increase. But when someone needs insulin (there are many different insulins) the companies gouge the pharmacies into insane prices that cause the patient to incur great distress, with or without Rx insurance.

I feel the increases in pricing are caused by avarice. Avarice is a contagious disease in economics. We all suffer from it. Unfortunately, there is no antidote or cure.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City