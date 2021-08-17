Voice of the People, Aug. 17, 2021

Shoulder parking unsafe
near Strathmere bridge
Regarding the recent story, “Egg Harbor Township adds more warnings about parking on Ocean Drive for Dog Beach”:
Egg Harbor Township appears to have the safety of all people as a part of its agenda. Township officials are concerned about illegal parking along the shoulders. Police Chief Steinman explained, “The shoulder areas along Ocean Drive are prohibited parking areas for a reason. The priority is safety for everyone.” He pointed out obstruction of views that endangers bikers, pedestrians, children, pets and motorists.
We have a very similar problem in Strathmere, with even more danger, as the Strathmere side of the Ocean Drive shoulders at the toll bridge are filled with bumper to bumper parked cars on both sides of the bridge access. I have asked Upper Township, called, and written letters to Cape May County, the N.J. Department of Transportation, and the State Police. Each said they can do nothing, or they passed the buck.
All drivers parking must exit their cars onto the narrow road as cars come off or enter the bridge. Bikers and pedestrians are in the street, as there are no sidewalks and no space between the parked cars and the street.
Someone is going to be killed. Our town never had this problem until last summer. Now it is a problem seven days a week throughout the season. For the safety of everyone, there should be no parking from the bridge exit until, at least, beyond the curve in the road, or not at all.
Egg Harbor Township appears to care deeply for the safety of everyone. They worked with the Cape May County Board of Commissioners and rectified their dangerous problem. Upper Township and the state should be as concerned about the motorists, bikers, pedestrians, pets and children.
Someone has to make the decision to rectify this extremely dangerous situation before a tragedy occurs.
Elaine B. Holsomback
Palermo
2 streetlights still out
For over a year, two Boardwalk street lights in a row at Newton and Jackson avenues in Atlantic City have been out. It is dark, and one is at the 911 memorial, where many people visit.
I have called the electric utility and they say it is not theirs. I have tried hard to contact City Hall. The CRDA was responsive but would not help. I sent a letter to City Council out of frustration. No reply. My time was wasted, and the problem still exists, which adds to the scariness of walking the boards at night. I am hoping someone can get this done.
Bruce Paster
Ventnor