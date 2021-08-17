Voice of the People, Aug. 17, 2021

Shoulder parking unsafe

near Strathmere bridge

Regarding the recent story, “Egg Harbor Township adds more warnings about parking on Ocean Drive for Dog Beach”:

Egg Harbor Township appears to have the safety of all people as a part of its agenda. Township officials are concerned about illegal parking along the shoulders. Police Chief Steinman explained, “The shoulder areas along Ocean Drive are prohibited parking areas for a reason. The priority is safety for everyone.” He pointed out obstruction of views that endangers bikers, pedestrians, children, pets and motorists.

We have a very similar problem in Strathmere, with even more danger, as the Strathmere side of the Ocean Drive shoulders at the toll bridge are filled with bumper to bumper parked cars on both sides of the bridge access. I have asked Upper Township, called, and written letters to Cape May County, the N.J. Department of Transportation, and the State Police. Each said they can do nothing, or they passed the buck.

All drivers parking must exit their cars onto the narrow road as cars come off or enter the bridge. Bikers and pedestrians are in the street, as there are no sidewalks and no space between the parked cars and the street.