Surprising info on issues
Type in “Minneapolis Police Psychological testing” and a number of newspaper articles will come up. I read an Associated Press one from December 2017.
For some reason, the Minneapolis Police Department reportedly stopped doing more extensive psychological testing, sometime around 2012. In 2012, Minneapolis stopped doing 80% of the psychological testing that had been done. Four out of five psych tests were no longer used.
The first line of defense for people is to make sure that people with authority have to be of sound mind in a sound body. It simply makes no sense to give guns and badges to people who are hot tempered, for example, or who have an ax to grind.
California has a very extensive manual for hiring police officers; it is about 200 pages long.
Most people are against banning books, and if people can ban statues, what will happen to books?
Finally, there is a UN report that deals with slavery today, “Modern Slavery UN report 2017.”
It is estimated that there are as many as 40 million people in slavery worldwide, and the countries with the most people in slavery may be very surprising. It is not the Western democracies.
James Munroe
Absecon
Don’t reelect Van Drew
Postal service customers in South Jersey have been experiencing days-long delays in receiving their mail. Essential items including bills, prescription drug refills and Social Security checks and other payments are not arriving in a timely manner, creating obvious hardships.
These delivery problems do not originate in local postal facilities. Our communities’ postal workers continue to provide heroic service under unprecedented difficult conditions, while many of their customers shelter at home from the coronavirus and depend on deliveries as a lifeline. Shore post offices are particularly stressed: seasonal residents who do not usually stay full-time in their summer homes are now receiving daily mail and package deliveries.
Recent directives from Washington, D.C., are only making the postal workers’ jobs harder. A recent political appointee and large-dollar donor with no postal service experience, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, mandated changes on July 13 that ban overtime and require letter carriers to avoid extra trips or late delivery on routes. If a route cannot be completed on a scheduled shift, leftover items must wait for the next day at minimum. At my home, I didn’t receive any mail for four days.
DeJoy’s restrictions are bad enough in a pandemic. They are made worse by occurring in an election year. Many citizens are expected to use mail-in voting. In New Jersey, mailed ballots must be received at the post office no later than Election Day, Nov. 3, and must be received at the county board of elections office soon thereafter. The new postal delivery restrictions clearly put these deadlines at risk.
What is Rep. Jeff Van Drew, whose job is to stand up for local communities, doing to address the postmaster general’s reckless changes that are adversely affecting his constituents and endangering their votes? Van Drew pledged his undying support to President Trump. What has this pledge been worth if the mail during the pandemic doesn’t arrive on time?
Nancy Hitchner
Margate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.