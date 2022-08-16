Voice of the People, Aug. 16, 2022

Must support those denied an abortion

Those states banning abortions had better step up and support those with no choice but to have their babies. Rape or incest can force a woman or girl to get pregnant, and carrying that baby to term would be cruel and inhuman. Making other women have unplanned babies without some support would be unconscionable.

People must provide family leave, financial help for those who cannot afford more children than planned for and protect children from gun violence once they are born. Otherwise they are not pro life, just pro birth.

Peggy Caccia

Ocean City

Collect student loans, provide toilets, water

A recent story reported that the non-profit group DigDeep estimated that over 2 million people in the U.S. had no toilet or running water. An idea struck me. How about the present administration, instead of forgiving college loans, collects this money from the debtors and uses it to buy toilets and plumbing for these poor people? I don’t know about other readers, but I really need a toilet.

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine

Many fears spring from abortion decision

The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs impacts more than abortion rights. The majority opinion assures that it only restricts abortion, not other privacy rights. However, Clarence Thomas in a concurring opinion opines that the court should review decisions based on privacy, like contraception, gay sex and same sex marriage. The three dissenting Justices were soundly overridden in Dobbs.

Dobbs impacts every girl and woman of childbearing age, whether or not they ever contemplate abortion.

I wonder if buying a pregnancy test will remain safe in post Roe America. I believe even in safe states, a female would be wise to buy pregnancy tests in person as opposed to online; with cash instead of credit card; get a paper receipt instead of electronic receipt, and destroy the receipt. She should delete any period tracking app. She should keep her reproductive issues private.

I believe even a happily pregnant woman should exercise restraint in revealing pregnancy, because if she miscarries or delivers a stillborn, maybe she will be suspected of doing something to cause the pregnancy to fail. A woman should consider where she goes off to college, or where she travels while pregnant.

This may sound sound too “Handmaiden’s Tale,” but I don’t think so.

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine