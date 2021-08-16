Voice of the People, Aug. 16, 2021

William K. Cheatham and Rev. Ezekiel Graham Bey were men of accomplishment, men of positive action, and men of great faith. We will miss their energy, determination and involvement.

Kaleem Shabazz

Vice president of City Council

Atlantic City

Green energy requires wasting much power

Regarding the recent letter, “Many advantages from offshore wind power”:

The writer left out key facts about the five wind turbines that have been in Atlantic City since 2006.

They may produce “millions of kilowatt hours per year.” However, much if not most of that is wasted. Even more money and fossil fuels are wasted on back-up generators that are only needed for unpredictable and unreliable “green” energy.

The electric grid, like everything plugged into it, needs steady, reliable electric current. Your microwave needs 1,200 watts at 10 amps and 120 volts every time you use it.