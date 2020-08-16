‘Braves’ and Lenapes
My favorite Galloway Township tradition was being taught by the late, great Dave Evans.
“At the end of the National Anthem, Gami students yell, ‘And the home of the Braves.’ They think it’s funny, because that’s the name of their mascot. The National Anthem is not a school song. Home of the brave refers to our military. It refers to soldiers going off to war, not teenagers playing sports.”
As a student of Absegami, I thought of Evans every time I was at a football game. When the games commenced, an energized student would run around, feathers in hair, paint on face, with a stereotypical Native-American “war cry” muffled rhythmically by the fingers of his hands.
A tradition is the transmission of customs and beliefs from generation to generation. Many indigenous tribes lost their traditions. Genocide and teachng indigenous children that their languages, customs and attire were improper and savage robbed them of the ability to pass on culture.
Non-indigenous Americans learn the Thanksgiving tradition, a folktale of Christopher Columbus making friends with the people who were here before him. Young children learn the same war cry as they pretend to be “Indians.” We omit the kidnapping, the slavery, the smallpox, the intentional destruction of peoples.
We have been proud to be “Braves” for years. There’s a sense of loss when there’s talk of a name change. Many have believed it’s a compliment to the Lenape tribe. But was it ever our tradition to mourn? In a country that robbed indigenous peoples of their culture, is it up to non-indigenous Americans to decide if these school traditions are offensive?
When examining the name and customs of the Absegami Braves, we must understand the difference between appreciation and appropriation. A stereotypical war cry is not our school’s chant, just as “home of the brave” does not describe a football field in Galloway Township.
When leadership looks to the community to provide input, consider members and descendants of the Lenape tribe, and other indigenous folks. These traditions originate from them. They are not simply Absegami alumni losses.
Johanna Durazzi
Galloway Township
Oppose racism, Trump
In a recent letter, “United States threatened,” the writer worries that it will be the end of the USA should President Trump fail to be reelected. After discussing his successful career when “many if not most Americans, whose childhoods were in the ’40s and ’50s, grew up in the best of times,” a darker side emerges as he predicts ”the destruction of this great nation” without explaining why.
Those best of times unfortunately did not apply to all Americans as flagrant racism stunted the advancement of people of color in that post-World War II period, and undeniably persists to this very day. President Trump further divides us with Tweets and such at a time when unity is needed to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think the president has mismanaged coronavirus, which has had a greater health and certainly economic impact on minority communities.
It’s my fervent belief that the writer would not have enjoyed the full bounty of opportunity America offered workers over 50 years ago had he been born black or Hispanic. I was however pleased to learn of his service to the country followed by a productive career and active retirement. I implore the writer and all Americans to strive for a demonstrable colorblind, ethnically intertwined country as one way of pursuing peace and furthering its legacy as a great nation. The noble goal of equal justice for all remains and can only be achieved if we accept the reality of past and current racial disparities. If Trump is reelected, I feel certain the alarming separation into warring camps will increase. I believe grandchildren everywhere deserve a brighter and healthier future than what they would face with the furtherance of Trump’s policies.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Democrats will fail in fall
The peaceful protests could not be further from the truth. One of the Democrats’ favorite lines is no one is above the law except when it comes to them. The Democrats keep throwing all the mud they can such as that President Trump is a Russian asset and the federal agents are storm troopers. People shouldn’t condone what they are doing. They, not President Donald Trump, are destroying the country from the inside out. President Obama, who is a cunning speaker, used the funeral of John Lewis to make a political statement that distorted the truth and had the entire audience stand up and applaud him.
This is probably the most important election for the president that I have seen in my 80 years of life. The American people must do their homework and look at the facts. Trump had given us the best economy and best unemployment ever until China dumped COVID-19 on us. I think he did more for Black people than any other president in modern times.
He stood up to China and started to bring back manufacturing jobs from China. Now Nancy Pelosi calls the coronavirus the “Trump virus” and blocks almost anything Trump wants to do. Most of Joe Biden’s campaign ads are saying all the things that he wants to do. Trump has already done many of them.
Every day it’s Trump “did this” or “did that,” it never seems to stop with the media. I believe the American people are not stupid and can see through their lies. The Democrats have shattered the glass house that they live in and soon it will come crashing down.
Michael Tourigian
Brigantine
