Choose survival over climate or nuclear end

From a geological perspective, mankind evolves ever slowly, gradually raising standards of living worldwide, no doubt quite unevenly.

Yet, dangers lie ahead that could disrupt, perhaps end, Nature’s experiment with intelligent life, organizing into nation states, begetting technological achievements, first in hunter gathering, then farming, then manufacturing, then computer technology and artificial intelligence, increasing life spans through medical advances, not to mention stages in between.

Nuclear warfare, technology gone to the dark side, could end it all. Still, even more likely, is mankind’s flirtation with finite fossil fuels supplying energy needs, drilling below Mother Earth’s surface, quite a profitable venture, rather than harnessing electromagnetic waves, not so profitable, emitted from the life sustaining fireball above, its fusion process bound to last at least another 5 billion years.

The climate crisis, as a result of consequential global warming, the bogeyman we released, threatens to remove humankind from the one home in the cosmos it recklessly stewards.

Alas, political leaders do almost nothing, approaching an ever-nearing Rubicon, when it might be too late for future generations to survive unless they develop compensating technology, removing excess carbon from the sullied atmosphere, perhaps deflecting sufficient sunlight thus compensating for the greenhouse effect.

Leaving it up to future technological achievements, however, is quite risky, albeit historically mankind has proven to be an adaptive species. Yet, I fear, nature perhaps has other plans, likely exhausted at mankind’s immaturity, irresponsibility, propensity to foment violence expanding into wars.

We could be on the precipice of a monumental choice, continued survival or a date with the Grim Reaper. Let’s hope we wise up fast, choosing the former.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township

No big oil support for Save LBI

Regarding the recent guest commentary by Caren Fitzpatrick, “Don’t let false attacks delay offshore wind”:

Save Long Beach Island Inc. was surprised to see Fitzpatrick assert that some opposition to offshore wind development is funded by fossil fuel interests from out of state. She didn’t name Save LBI as part of such opposition, but her view damages the reputation and credibility of Save LBI, of which I am president, and compromises its mission.

Save LBI has no relationship with any oil company and never has. It was formed several years ago by Long Beach Island homeowners and businesses concerned with plans to place wind turbines in the Atlantic. The concern was for adverse environmental impacts and the local tourist economy from highly visible turbines and the industrialization of New Jersey’s shores. Rather than object outright to the projects, Save LBI championed an alternative — place the wind projects 35 miles out, a campaign hardly advantaging big oil.

Had Fitzpatrick done any homework, she would have been aware of the proliferation of yard signs on LBI sponsored by Save LBI beginning two years ago calling to “Move Them 35 Miles Out.” Likewise, she would have appreciated the irony here that a number of the wind energy developers are in fact themselves “big oil” since they continue to make most of their profit through fossil fuel sales.

Save LBI has continued to challenge the process of the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and New Jersey in their rush to approve the projects. Save LBI is insisting that the government entities responsible for approving the projects follow the law by considering important environmental and economic impacts. If insisting on proper and legal process delays a rush to judgment, the federal and state governments have only themselves to blame.

Save LBI shares the concern about climate change and the need for responsible clean energy. We simply demand that projects of this huge and long-lasting impact be sited sensibly by giving all potentially adverse impacts fair consideration. Until that occurs, Save LBI and others will continue to insist that the government follow the law, and that facts not slurs dictate decisions.

Bob Stern

Long Beach Township