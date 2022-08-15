Voice of the People, Aug. 15, 2022

States may choose legality of abortions

“Abortion presents a profound moral question,” Justice Alito wrote. “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. The court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

This is what the Supreme Court’s ruling overturned. It didn’t outlaw abortions, but asserts that the federal government should keep its nose out of state choices on the degree to which abortion may be legal.

Read the ruling before condemning it. People are only listening to politicians like Sen. Cory Booker and the mass media who just want the publicity.

If a state outlaws abortion, then it is up to people of that state to contact their state representatives and persuade them to change the law.

If abortion is already legal in a state, then I think people there don’t have a dog in this fight.

Frank Priolo

Hammonton

Religion to blame for abortion strife

In a nutshell, Justice Alito and his five companions swept aside the rights of a majority of Americans in favor of hard-core stated’ rights and the religious beliefs of a minority. In his opinion he states. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.’ Oh really? Neither are AK-47s or AR-15s explicitly referenced in the Second Amendment. Yet the originalist interpretation seem to be able to make room for them.

The justice also noted in the opinion that the original Roe decision “enflamed debate and deepened division.” I believe that unfortunate outcome should be laid squarely on the religious minority who would not let the issue drop. They did the vast majority of the enflaming by conducting protesting at abortion clinics (including violently), I think because they believe they have God on their side. I think the Constitution has something to say about separation of church and state.

Stephen Spahn

Sweetwater