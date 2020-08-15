Don’t defund military
Regarding the recent commentary by Eric Stoner, “Defund armed forces too for money to reshape law enforcement”:
Is Stoner for real? Who does he think protects him from other countries, terrorists and the like? Yes, the military did get a raise that is well-deserved. Did he ever question where all that money goes? It’s not all planes, ships and weapons. Part of that budget is the little pay military members get to help protect his freedoms.
There are many military members whose families have to work side jobs when allowed or go on government programs just to feed their family. All of their uniforms are not issued to them, just the uniforms they get in basic training. Every time there are changes to uniforms they have to reach into their own pockets because although they get a clothing allowance that’s just for upkeep of the uniform they have.
They are on duty 24/7. On an hourly wage that comes out to less then minimum wage.
Before people go doing something dumb like defunding the military, they should ask themselves — if another country of any size invades the U.S., are they going to lift a finger to put their lives on the line?
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township
New holiday self-serving
N.J. politicians have decided to make Juneteenth a state holiday, once again giving state employees more time off with pay. I believe that most N.J. residents never even heard of or knew the historical significance of June 19th until this year.
I am not writing to discuss the merits of whether the events of that day are worthy of a state holiday. I just find it absurd that our politicians have decided that it should not be honored on its day but rather the third Friday in June. As those trying to contact the state Unemployment Division or Motor Vehicle Commission can attest, it’s difficult enough to try to reach them.
This reeks of once again giving the state employees another three-day weekend. Remember that the politicians also get the day off. Are they kidding me!
Karl Nuebler
Galloway Township
Events provoke thoughts
For the first time in American history, some American history is no longer allowed in America.
New York City just defunded the very people that ran into the burning towers on 9/11.
This deserves some thought.
James McCusker
Somers Point
