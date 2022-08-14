Voice of the People, Aug. 14, 2022

Can’t see anyone supporting Trump

Having watched all of the January 6th House Committee meetings to date and anticipating the coming meetings in September, I find it incomprehensible that anyone who has seen the evidence presented so far can sit back and say they would vote for the ex-president again or any of the politicians who continue to support his erroneous claims. He has been proven to be an exemplary liar and those who support him or try to latch on to his coattails are just as guilty as he.

He is totally responsible for the havoc and mayhem at the Capitol and should be held accountable for all of it.

When I look for a candidate for president, I look for someone who will represent America in the best possible way, someone who is intelligent, honest, trustworthy and knowledgeable of the politics in the country and will uphold the oath taken to the Constitution. Unfortunately, the ex-president has none of these qualities, nor do the politicians who continue to support his lies or those who think having his support is a good thing, such as Jeff Van Drew, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, etc.

It is time we look to what is best for the country. The ex-president and his cronies are not!

Connie Sutton

Cape May Court House

Associated Press wire biased, not worth it

The recent page one headline linking to an Associated Press article about gun laws is a perfect and concise example of the type of biased news reporting people complain about. It reads “Gun action at last?”

Simply “Gun action?” would read so much more like a news headline rather than not so subtle propaganda. I would like to think that the AP provided this link as well, since your editorial page articles seem to make efforts to provide some balance.

The Associated Press articles often take three and four people to write a short report that reveals not the slightest difference in style or opinion. Newspapers likely are overpaying for this news source.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton

Absecon train station also near the airport

Let’s save ourselves millions and millions by viewing Google Maps. The existing Absecon train station is the same distance, and travel time from Atlantic City Airport as the proposed Atlantic City Airport/Pomona Road station.

Of course, Pomona station would offer a longer ride to Atlantic City for the rail enthusiast.

Frank Verdi

Port Republic