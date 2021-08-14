Voice of the People, Aug. 14, 2021

New mailbox needed
I do hope the U.S. Postal Service will replace the outside drop box at its Northfield branch. I wonder if my mail gets wet in the box after a hard rain.
When the lobby is locked, I cannot go in to mail inside.
Lenora E. Pierce
Northfield
Enforce traffic laws to maintain safety
New Jersey law says all vehicles must obey stop signs and traffic lights. For safety, law enforcement must direct bicycles off the Boardwalk and onto the Atlantic Avenue bike lanes. We paid a lot of taxes to create these bike lanes, curbs and crosswalks for safety.
From Atlantic City to Longport, most bikers on Atlantic Avenue don’t stop for red lights or stop signs, or yield to pedestrians. Why not set all traffic lights to blinkers and let all traffic flow in summer? Because pedestrians would die and accidents will increase.
Assure safety on the Boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue. Enforce N.J. laws.
Art Lampert
Atlantic City
South Jersey counties need more therapists
Regarding the recent letter, “NJ still under funds behavioral health help”:
Certainly the letter by Debra Wentz, president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, regarding mental health care was well-stated and on-point. I would like to add another perspective that goes beyond the funding.
Therapists and in particular applied behavioral analysts are rare in Atlantic County and almost non-existent in Cape May County. Families are waiting 6 to 8 weeks for critically necessary services and it is imperative that policymakers examine how to attract therapists, especially to Cape May County.
Currently what few therapists are available often do not want to drive to or live in Cape May. Therefore we should urge policymakers to identify incentives to attract students to work as therapists who would be willing to work in underserved areas. Also universities will need to encourage students to want to become therapists and expand curriculums to train them.
This is a community imperative that without a focused attention to identify solutions only compounds the mental health crisis.
Robert Schober
Northfield
Some still question attack on the Capitol
Donald Trump now says the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was by a crowd of peaceful patriots. Other conservatives have tried to rewrite history by comparing it to tourists visiting the Capitol building. All one has to do is watch the many videos and accounts of the event to know it was an attack. People should listen to the Capitol police.
But then, there are still people in the U.S. that do not believe man has ever stepped foot on the moon.
Karl Frank
Mays Landing
Atlantic City shouldn’t tell people to go home
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Nice siren, Atlantic City, now drop the bogus juvenile curfew law”:
I read the editorial about the emergency sirens in Atlantic City every evening at 10 p.m. That same evening I was walking on the Boardwalk at 10 p.m. and when the sirens sounded, a tourist turned to me and asked, “Is there some sort of emergency happening?” I explained the situation and calmed their anxiety.
I am not sure who dreamed this one up, but if this is what we are paying our elected officials to come up with, I am not sure if Atlantic City will ever become the world class tourist destination that everyone hopes it to be.
Really? A siren to tell people to go home? Can’t we find something better to improve the city and the quality of life here?
Mark Padula
Atlantic City