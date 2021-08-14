Voice of the People, Aug. 14, 2021

Certainly the letter by Debra Wentz, president and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, regarding mental health care was well-stated and on-point. I would like to add another perspective that goes beyond the funding.

Therapists and in particular applied behavioral analysts are rare in Atlantic County and almost non-existent in Cape May County. Families are waiting 6 to 8 weeks for critically necessary services and it is imperative that policymakers examine how to attract therapists, especially to Cape May County.

Currently what few therapists are available often do not want to drive to or live in Cape May. Therefore we should urge policymakers to identify incentives to attract students to work as therapists who would be willing to work in underserved areas. Also universities will need to encourage students to want to become therapists and expand curriculums to train them.

This is a community imperative that without a focused attention to identify solutions only compounds the mental health crisis.

Robert Schober

Northfield

