Epidemic of hate worse
In the closing pages of Albert Camus’s “The Plague,” the observation is made that “One merely had the feeling that the disease had exhausted itself, or perhaps that it was retiring after achieving all its objectives.” How so with this latest iteration of a coronavirus? Have its objectives been achieved? Are there lessons to be learned from this pestilence, and if so, what are they?
Yet, COVID-19 has been accompanied by another pestilence, one perhaps more virulent than the virus itself — hate! This latter pestilence has been festering in America for decades. Its etiology, pigmentation, the color of one’s skin. If our human condition had us collectively born blind, perhaps there would be no racial hate, but we would still find some reason to hate. It is part of our primitive genetic makeup.
Was not the ascendancy of civilization cause enough to attenuate our primal impulses? Apparently not, as of late we have been observing in vivid detail the personification of hate in America’s streets, the indiscriminate destruction of private property and mayhem, the tearing down of inanimate statues, vestiges of a past, some good, some bad, but all part of our cumulative past.
A segment of America wants to blame the police for society’s ills. I spent 10 years as a police officer in Atlantic City in the ‘70s and early ‘80s. Are there bad cops? Sure, there is some bad in all of us, but we pray for the good to overcome the bad. We are human and subject to humanity’s frailties. What I see on television and read in the newspapers is beyond my ken as I approach 80 years of age. Peaceful protests I can understand, anarchy, I cannot, and the abysmal failure of elected officials to stamp out this lawlessness directly points to their complicity in the illegal behavior of the mob.
So, what happens when we cancel our culture and abandon civilization? We revert back to brute status, fond of pillage, rapine and utter destruction. Is this how “The City on the Hill” will be remembered by future historians?
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona
Kennedy addressing issues
Rep. Jeff Van Drew is keeping his pledge of “undying loyalty” to President Donald Trump. So among his campaign issues are protecting monuments and rallying for local police, which I believe is to stoke fear that somehow this district is threatening both.
Neither are real campaign issues. The real issues facing voters in this district are sensible gun reform such as more background checks and further limiting assault weapons and high capacity magazines to ensure safety in schools. Van Drew won’t accept contributions from the NRA but one of his past campaigns accepted one. Protecting the coastline from the environmental rape plans of current administrations and complete disrespect for environmental issues and the very real threat of climate change. Educational issues made more severe because of the virus challenge. Affordable health care that will continue to adequately protect pre-existing conditions. (Republican plans have all refused to protect price gouging.) Meet the abuse of opioids which has plagued this area.
These are some of the real issues that Amy Kennedy has concrete plans for.
Dale and Marcia Colman
Linwood
