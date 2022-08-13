Voice of the People, Aug. 13, 2022

People shown guns solving problems

Gun violence, what causes it? Why do young people find it a conveniently necessary part of life? Why are young, innocent children targets for the perps? It is my belief that most perps have poor home and social lives combined with psychological issues caused by the lack of or nonexistent parental guidance leading to the disrespect or jealousy of people’s lives.

Young school children are easy targets for perps to vent their violent hostilities upon because there is little resistance as the children are unaware of the perps’ intentions and thus, they are defenseless. It is a blight upon society that is almost impossible for governments to abolish. It becomes a delicate balance between criminal usage of a gun and for hunting, target shooting, collection and self-protection.

To me, the answer to the current causation and abundance of gun violence is a no-brainer and is literally right in front of our eyes and in our ears; all of us, not just young people, have been bombarded by and subjected to the violence portrayed in video games, TV shows, movies, comic books, the incredible graphic portrayals and the very abundance of real time gun usage we see every day on the news.

It is an obvious fact, to me, that the media has created the belief that using a gun is the easiest, most glamorous way to solve a problem.

Alice Miller

Vineland

Gun-control act may save lives

My grateful appreciation goes out to the 15 Republican senators and 14 Republican congressmen who courageously broke ranks to vote for the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

While preserving Second Amendment gun ownership rights, this act calls for enhanced background checks, especially for those below 21 years of age. Remember, the killers in Buffalo and Uvalde were both 18.

The Centers for Disease Control now reports that the leading cause of deaths among children and adolescents is gunshot wounds.

The act allows courts to confiscate guns from those deemed dangerous. It also calls for funding for improved protection for schools and similar places. First-world countries all have stricter gun laws than we do. Check out Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Japan and Israel.

Had the law been in effect earlier, precious lives may have been saved. This law may very well save others.

Rabbi Aaron Krauss

Margate