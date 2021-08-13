Voice of the People, Aug. 13, 2021

US, media ignore COVID natural immunity
Regarding the recent story, “Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials”:
This article deals with the possible need for a booster vaccine shot.
As we all want to get back to normal, the vaccines have been touted as our savior. All testing is geared towards identifying the number of cases, all data is on the percentage of vaccines administered, etc. This all gets us to that long-sought herd immunity level of comfort.
However, there is a huge hole in these calculations. Nowhere do I ever see hard data, based upon real testing, of natural immunity. Where is the investment in quick, easy tests to put people’s minds at ease that they, likely because they had an asymptomatic case, are now immune and do not need these vaccines?
Why isn’t the media calling for these tests? Why aren’t the government leaders? Why aren’t the American people? Why do we think we are better than nature at protecting ourselves?
It makes one wonder.
Tom Szczepanski
Mays Landing
Hazardous waste makes
nuclear power costly
Opponents of the Ocean Wind turbine project spoke in favor of using nuclear power as an alternative to the wind power at the July 27 Michael Shellenberger presentation sponsored by Save Our Shores. The speaker stated that while climate change is indeed real, nuclear power is the only viable solution, contrary to the position of most environmental organizations.
His proposals for nuclear power did not mention its disadvantages and costs. Nuclear power is carbon-free as are solar and wind power, but unlike them, nuclear generates large quantities of dangerous waste that are difficult to dispose of and costly to manage. Nuclear power can supply an unlimited amount of power but creates an unlimited amount of hazardous nuclear waste requiring storage for decades or even centuries. Nuclear power may be a useful servant but is a terrible neighbor.
Just ask Lacey Township 35 miles north of Atlantic City, site of the now defunct Oyster Creek Nuclear plant. Lacey Township signed up to host the plant, unaware that they had sold their soul for short term gain. The town had traded its own long-term health and safety for the short-term benefits of good paying jobs and reduced property taxes.
With decommissioning, the township is paying the piper dearly for the good years. The nuclear plant has been shut down. Spent nuclear fuel and radioactive debris from the reactor and the associated buildings currently must be stored on the defunct site in 68 large cylindrical casks emitting low levels of radiation. These casks must remain intact for at least 300 years to allow the waste radioactivity to decay to handleable levels. So far there is no commitment as to how long the casks must remain on site.
The Oyster Creek experience shows nuclear power is costly, dangerous and unmanageable. Nuclear power advocates should accept nuclear power stations in their own backyards and relive Lacey Township’s experience.
John Aitken
Ocean City
Maybe curfew is safer
Regarding the recent editorial, “Nice siren, Atlantic City, now drop the bogus juvenile curfew law”:
Did the editorial board consider that maybe the curfew helps keep children of law abiding citizens safer because they abide by the rules?
Ed Curran
Atlantic City