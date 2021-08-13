Voice of the People, Aug. 13, 2021

Opponents of the Ocean Wind turbine project spoke in favor of using nuclear power as an alternative to the wind power at the July 27 Michael Shellenberger presentation sponsored by Save Our Shores. The speaker stated that while climate change is indeed real, nuclear power is the only viable solution, contrary to the position of most environmental organizations.

His proposals for nuclear power did not mention its disadvantages and costs. Nuclear power is carbon-free as are solar and wind power, but unlike them, nuclear generates large quantities of dangerous waste that are difficult to dispose of and costly to manage. Nuclear power can supply an unlimited amount of power but creates an unlimited amount of hazardous nuclear waste requiring storage for decades or even centuries. Nuclear power may be a useful servant but is a terrible neighbor.

Just ask Lacey Township 35 miles north of Atlantic City, site of the now defunct Oyster Creek Nuclear plant. Lacey Township signed up to host the plant, unaware that they had sold their soul for short term gain. The town had traded its own long-term health and safety for the short-term benefits of good paying jobs and reduced property taxes.