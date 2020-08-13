Confirm mail-vote receipt
Regarding the recent guest commentary by Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Michael Suleiman, “Vote-by-mail primary huge success, with bigger turnout”:
Yes, voting by mail was fast and convenient but the big question is were all the submitted votes counted?
When I vote in person before leaving I see my vote was submitted and accepted by the machine.
I was told when voting by mail people would get a confirmation from the election board that the vote was received. I never received it or a call from them about it, The ballot was mailed to them in the envelope they provided within 24 hours of my receiving it … which was weeks before the election. I have no idea of whether they received my ballot and if they did whether it was accepted or rejected for some unknown reason.
Sending an acknowledgement for something that was received is not rocket science. But until the election board learns how to do this you need to maintain having actual voting places.
Kevin Courtney
Wildwood
In-person voting OK
Weeks later I didn’t see any final results reported for the primary election on July 7. If counting those votes took this long, how long do we wait for the November election results?
I voted by mail for the first time, but I don’t see why voting in person would be a problem, especially when you can have people going grocery shopping and to department stores all across the country. They could even send appointment times provided by alphabet of your last name, and social distancing could be achieved outside in lines just like the DMV.
Denise Cuozzo
Galloway Township
Will vote for Van Drew
Regarding the recent letter, “Reelect Van Drew”:
The writer was exactly correct and on target. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has done many great things for his district, including leaving the socialist Democratic Party.
I applaud him and will also vote for him again.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
