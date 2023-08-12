Offshore wind brings many benefits to NJ

Those who engage in well-researched, fact-based discourse should acknowledge the multitude of benefits wind turbines bring to the table. They serve as a clean, renewable energy source, foster domestic economic growth, and have proven to be cost-effective, possibly providing us with the lowest priced energy in the market. Moreover, wind energy initiatives create well-paying jobs, bolstering local economies.

Yet, amidst this, Rep. Jeff Van Drew seems to undermine these initiatives based on unverified theories, sowing seeds of confusion within the community with his premature campaign signs. This isn’t the first time Van Drew has shown such a cavalier attitude toward his constituents’ best interests. His voting record, which shows opposition even to groups he purports to support, is a testament to this.

As an activist for voter participation, I implore my fellow residents of the Second District to hold our representatives accountable. Let’s ensure that our voices are heard and our concerns addressed with thoughtful, innovative and proactive measures — not just empty rhetoric.

Anna Alexander

Galloway Township

Offshore wind increases risk of power outages

Surviving the summer heat may become much more uncomfortable and inconvenient due to a recent change in New Jersey’s energy policy. Reliable and dependable baseload energy will soon be replaced by intermittent renewables if New Jersey follows Gov. Murphy’s extreme plan to create 50% electricity generation from renewables such as offshore wind turbines by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

The Murphy administration’s plan to replace baseload generation will create a significant risk to everyday life as was evidenced by the major power outage in Wildwood. Over 24,000 homes and businesses in Cape May County were without power on a Friday due to a fire at a substation.

Outages like this could very well become the norm if renewables dominate the grid. The governor is fast-tracking his precipitous plan to replace baseload electricity with wind power through executive orders and legislation without the necessary studies for a safe and reliable electrical system.

The replacement of current base load facilities with offshore wind power makes no common sense. The first 10 days of July started off hot and humid with low wind activity. Wind turbines would have provided little generation. If we transition to the governor’s plan to eliminate current base load electricity generation, we will no longer have a reliable source of backup power during the blazing hot summer months or the frigid cold winters we experience in the Northeast. The current offshore wind technology can only provide electricity when the wind is blowing.

Moving away from the reliable base load power we currently enjoy towards inconsistent weather-dependent renewable sources is impractical and inconsistent with sound planning of our electricity generation. If we follow Murphy’s path, we will experience an increase in power outages, a decrease in critical electricity production at crucial times, an increase in electricity costs, and perhaps significant damage to oceans and sea life. The outage in Wildwood is a stark reminder of what is to come if we follow Murphy’s plans.

Richard Stokes

Somers Point