Voice of the People, Aug. 12, 2022

Offshore wind energy will have problems

Healthy wind energy? No it’s not. The towers are super expensive, require a great deal of maintenance and time to erect. The blades need to be oiled and cleaned. Oil could be expelled from the blades into the ocean. The transmission lines on the floor of the ocean will cause many issues; I think sea life, bathers and residents will be impacted as well as our feathered friends.

The recent article states healthy for people and wildlife. That is absolutely unproven because long term affects are not known. It does not consider electro-magnetic impulses created not only in the ground, but on the ocean floor.

The economic impact of our generations will fall upon the shoulders of the residential and business users. We are led to believe that wind power is necessary. That’s only because the corporations want to make money from it, at the consumer’s expense. We’ve been fooled enough by the know it all elitists. Time to standup to them and preserve our freedom, money and safety.

Jim Watkins

Mays Landing

Push term limits for all in Congress

I believe I have the solution to at least resolve 75% of the problems in the country today. We need term limits for senators and congressman. I can live with 3, 4, 5 or even 6 year terms but after two terms, bye-bye. No more 30 and 40 year career legislators.

How will this help? Very simple, if you were in your last term you could vote with your conscience and as your constituents wanted you to vote. The fear of jeopardizing getting re-elected or losing the support of your party is gone.

How do we accomplish this? Write to senators and members of Congress and ask them if they will agree to introduce and support term limits. If they do not, don’t vote for them again.

This will not be easy and it will not happen overnight. Opposing term limits is the only thing that both the Democrat and Republican officeholders will ever agree on.

Almost every major issue on the table today is resolved by all Republicans or all Democrats voting along party lines. Despite how crazy that decision may be. They don’t care.

We will have a long road to hoe but if voters on both sides of the table work together, we can push elected offices to vote for this.

Richard G. Gober

Ventnor