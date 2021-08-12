Voice of the People, Aug. 12, 2021

Workers seldom get drug test 2nd chance

Regarding the recent column by Jireh Deng, “Track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s marijuana use was only human”:

The writer said “athletes are under immense stress.” The column goes on to say that officials are more on a witch hunt to prove fault.

Can this theory apply to the workforce and their bosses when an accident occurs on the job? Most corporate protocols require a drug test in response to an accident involving employees. Most companies retain an outside vendor to do the testing for the sake of being objective.

So do employees testing positive of drugs (after an accident) get the same consideration from the public, elected officials or their employer? A second chance occurs after the reprimand is served.

Joseph Massari

Northfield

Nonverbal disabled are unfairly limited

I was made aware once again of the bias in the treatment of developmentally disabled individuals that are nonverbal. Individuals that are nonverbal have other ways to communicate that they use. Among these: pointing, nodding, smiling, clapping and body language.