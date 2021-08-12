Voice of the People, Aug. 12, 2021

Workers seldom get drug test 2nd chance
Regarding the recent column by Jireh Deng, “Track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s marijuana use was only human”:
The writer said “athletes are under immense stress.” The column goes on to say that officials are more on a witch hunt to prove fault.
Can this theory apply to the workforce and their bosses when an accident occurs on the job? Most corporate protocols require a drug test in response to an accident involving employees. Most companies retain an outside vendor to do the testing for the sake of being objective.
So do employees testing positive of drugs (after an accident) get the same consideration from the public, elected officials or their employer? A second chance occurs after the reprimand is served.
Joseph Massari
Northfield
Nonverbal disabled are unfairly limited
I was made aware once again of the bias in the treatment of developmentally disabled individuals that are nonverbal. Individuals that are nonverbal have other ways to communicate that they use. Among these: pointing, nodding, smiling, clapping and body language.
A case manager told the care person the individual has to say (verbalize, in words), “I want to redecorate my room” in order to use his/her money to do so. “If he/she can’t say it, he/she can’t redecorate the room.” The case manager knows he/she cannot verbalize even one word, yet alone a partial or full sentence.
This is unacceptable, and once again demonstrates the shabby, biased treatment of developmentally disabled individuals in our communities by the very government entities that are supposed to be serving them with no prejudice. It breaks my heart to see these individuals being denied the rights that “speaking” clients enjoy and it’s wrong.
Ruth Dye
Newfield