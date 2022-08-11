Voice of the People, Aug. 11, 2022

Owning, carrying guns needed for protection

McConnell, Graham, Romney, Cassidy, Young and ten other Republicans voted with the Democrats to deny Americans their constitutional right to legally possess and carry guns. Thus, those politicians are protecting crime, not law-abiding citizens. Further, any gun law denying citizens the right to own a firearm will only protect the criminals because criminals will always have a gun, as guns for them are a major economic tool to use to conduct business.

Our elected officials are destroying the safety of Americans and democracy by limiting the legal purchase and use of guns. They are using all the mass school and social event shootings as a barometer to emphasize the need to confiscate legally owned guns when, and in fact, more Americans are killed by drunken drivers, drug addicts, abortions, family murders, robberies and suicides during a one-year period of time than all the mass shootings over a super-long, past history of time.

To restrict Americans from owning guns will cause more crime, deaths and economic failures. Do not let the media and all the politicians fool you anymore. They have armed protection right by their sides and we pay for it. We deserve to have the same freedom to protect ourselves. Why? Because the government cannot, or will not, protect us and the 2nd Amendment grants us the right to use guns for self-protection.

Anna Miller

Millville

Take another vote on A.C. road diet

According to a recent story, the vote back in December to narrow Atlantic Avenue passed by a 3-2 margin with three members, paid $25,999 plus per year, not voting (and one abstention). To me, this constitutes a dereliction of duty. Since only half of council voted to narrow Atlantic Avenue, they should take another vote, requiring all nine members to participate and let the chips fall where they may.

Alan Stowe

Atlantic City