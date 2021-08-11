Voice of the People, Aug. 11, 2021

COVID fear facilitates government control

I was surfing the channels on my TV and by chance “The View” was on (never saw it before). They were discussing whether a person should or should not take the vaccine shot.

Tucker Carlson believes government is going to try to force citizens to take the COVID vaccine and that this would be forced coercion because it is the right for every citizen to decide what they want to put in their body (they voted for pot).

Sen. Mitch McConnell came on and pleaded with viewers, saying everyone should be vaccinated. A girl host, with frizzy hair, (Megan?) said that Carlson was feeding misinformation in a “hateful” manner, which was totally incorrect. What she said was misinformed and hateful. Best for folks to keep their freedom.

People have to read between the lines and realize that this COVID fiasco instills the psychology of fear in people and thus makes control of the populace easier for the government. They should do themselves and their families a favor and read “1984.”

James Thompson

Estell Manor

Vineland school officials honor administrators