Voice of the People, Aug. 11, 2021

COVID fear facilitates government control
I was surfing the channels on my TV and by chance “The View” was on (never saw it before). They were discussing whether a person should or should not take the vaccine shot.
Tucker Carlson believes government is going to try to force citizens to take the COVID vaccine and that this would be forced coercion because it is the right for every citizen to decide what they want to put in their body (they voted for pot).
Sen. Mitch McConnell came on and pleaded with viewers, saying everyone should be vaccinated. A girl host, with frizzy hair, (Megan?) said that Carlson was feeding misinformation in a “hateful” manner, which was totally incorrect. What she said was misinformed and hateful. Best for folks to keep their freedom.
People have to read between the lines and realize that this COVID fiasco instills the psychology of fear in people and thus makes control of the populace easier for the government. They should do themselves and their families a favor and read “1984.”
James Thompson
Estell Manor
Vineland school officials honor administrators
As a longtime Vineland School District administrator and past president of the Vineland Administrators and Supervisors Association (VASA), I congratulate Mike Sullivan, assistant principal of Wallace School, for being chosen by VASA members as Administrator of the Year for the 2020/2021 school year. VASA selected a very good person for this distinguished award. During the previous school year (2019/2020), VASA members selected Debbie Quinn, principal of Wallace School, as VASA Administrator of the Year, once again, a very wise choice.
I know both of them well and their work ethic is to be admired. Quinn served admirably as an assistant principal and principal for many years. Sullivan is the finest master school scheduler. In my experience working with over 35 administrators under my direction while I was principal, I can say without hesitation, he is the GOAT. He also made district history by being the first recipient of the Starfish Award as guidance counselor — the only VASA member ever to do so.
The choice of these two Thomas Wallace building administrators as back to back VASA selections is a rarity and I don’t recall this ever occurring in VASA. School leaders have choices on how to lead their staffs. Their collaborative leadership skills have enabled Wallace School to soar. Quinn and Sullivan have raised the bar of effective leadership as a team. When solid and consistent leadership in schools is demonstrated, the families and students are the beneficiaries of their stewardship.
Thomas P. McCann
Vineland
Correction
The Press editorial on Monday, “Shell recycling partnership helping strengthen South Jersey oysters,” misnamed the Delaware Bay river whose oyster population is being helped. It is the Maurice River.