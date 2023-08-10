US energy answer blowin’ in the wind

As an old-vintage native of Atlantic City, I could not be happier that my hometown is at the vanguard of renewable, cheap and clean energy for America, with the creation of a new, monumental wind-farm project many miles off our shore.

When I was little, during the Eisenhower administration, the then-president warned of the military industrial complex. Today, the current president is taking action against an even greater threat: the fossil-fuel industrial complex.

The irony is that the homeowners with sea views all up and down the South Jersey coast have lost their views already, long before the turbines arrive: 20-foot high sand dunes now act as bulwarks against the raging storms that we Americans can ill-afford to ignore.

Opponents of wind energy, hear this: Your time is gone with the wind!

Ted Gallagher

New York

Complaints no help on subsidized housing

I have an apartment in Ventnor. I have made redundant attempts to enlist the help of Ventnor code enforcement regarding my apartment. I am a subsidized Section 8 tenant being tormented every day. I believe the owners are using bullying tactics to try and force me out of my residence.

I presently filed a second federal complaint against my condo association. Owners are telling me to live in Atlantic City with other Section 8 people. The view from my apartment is egregious. I have a view of chairs and trash. Ventnor code enforcement has failed to take action.

We have a significant housing crisis. I have tried for five years to obtain safe, quality housing with my voucher and have 75 federal housing complaints filed with the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights. It is not a crime to be poor.

Sarah Kabo

Ventnor