Voice of the People, Aug. 10, 2022

Bridge owner should help nesting turtles

Turtles have a very long life span, often more than humans, except on the Margate Bridge Road. The other day when we were driving over the Margate Bridge with our Grandma, we saw three dead turtles.

Something has to be done to protect nesting turtles in the marshes. We understand that their instinct is to nest, but I’d rather the turtles be alive than dead.

The Margate Bridge is one of the few privately owned bridges. The Margate Bridge has raised its tolls, why can’t they do something to help nesting turtles? Whatever the company is doing is not enough. Please help save the turtles.

Griffin and Eden Glassman

Ventnor

Leaders must avoid inflation, recession

Is corporate greed a source of the inflation in this country? We blame Russia because of the war, and while that may be a part of the problem, is the corporate bottom line also driving the issue?

Not so long ago the stock market dropped 1,200 points because Walmart’s profit was down 50%; Target’s was down 20%; but they still made a profit.

Consider a simple can of cat food. At the local supermarket the price has risen to nearly 90 cents per can while at a nearby discounter, it sells for 66 cents; both have some profit in them I’m sure.

While all companies should make a profit, what is reasonable without becoming greed? Just recently the CEO of JP Morgan Chase stated we are facing an economic recession; yet his compensation package rose in the millions. How much has your income gone up? Can you keep up with inflation? Who can the consumer pass the rise in gas or food prices to? Will money and greed destroy the economy and the nation?

We cannot afford a recession or another depression. Before we can move into the future, we need to look at and learn from the past. We need leadership from both political parties, not blame.

Ken Schorr

Manahawkin

Biden falls, fails

Keepin’ it short. Keepin’ it real. President Joe Biden rides a bike the same way he runs a country. Into the ground.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

Civil War fought over personal right?

The Supreme Court sent the right to autonomous control over one’s own body back to the states to decide.

Didn’t the United States fight a civil war over this right for all people?

Suzanne Pelkaus

Marmora