Voice of the People, Aug. 10, 2021

Eviction moratorium

hurting tenants too

Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic County applicants needed for $8.9M in rental assistance”:

I read the article about Atlantic County rental assistance for tenants. What I fail to see in articles about the moratorium on evictions is the impact that the government's decision to have a moratorium is going to have on renters long-term.

Landlords depend on the rental income to pay their mortgage payments, taxes, repairs, etc. on the property. Most landlords are mom and pop landlords, not big companies and should not be vilified. As a result of this moratorium, landlords will require higher credit scores, etc. Will any of them be anxious to rent to someone who has been evicted? Where will they go after the moratorium is lifted?

Also, many of the landlords are going to sell their properties as soon as tenants leave so that they do not have to bear this risk. Others may lose their properties because they fell behind on taxes and mortgages. This will only lead to more of a rental shortage and drive the remaining rentals prices up.