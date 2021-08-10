Voice of the People, Aug. 10, 2021

Eviction moratorium
hurting tenants too
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic County applicants needed for $8.9M in rental assistance”:
I read the article about Atlantic County rental assistance for tenants. What I fail to see in articles about the moratorium on evictions is the impact that the government's decision to have a moratorium is going to have on renters long-term.
Landlords depend on the rental income to pay their mortgage payments, taxes, repairs, etc. on the property. Most landlords are mom and pop landlords, not big companies and should not be vilified. As a result of this moratorium, landlords will require higher credit scores, etc. Will any of them be anxious to rent to someone who has been evicted? Where will they go after the moratorium is lifted?
Also, many of the landlords are going to sell their properties as soon as tenants leave so that they do not have to bear this risk. Others may lose their properties because they fell behind on taxes and mortgages. This will only lead to more of a rental shortage and drive the remaining rentals prices up.
I am not sure what the solution is, but at a minimum, the moratorium should only have applied to those who could prove they were adversely impacted by COVID. To say that the tenants are still responsible for the rent not paid is ludicrous. The overwhelming majority of them will not have the resources to repay the thousands of dollars of unpaid rent. If the landlords take them to court, they will have judgments placed against them and liens on their wages, impacts to their credit, they won't be eligible to buy a home, etc.
I think the message should have been that people should continue to pay their rent if they are able, not that they couldn’t can't be evicted. It would be more of a service to renters if they fully understood the impact that not paying rent would have on their future. This will also have an impact on the future for renters.
Lillian Stuhltrager
Brigantine
Learn from debacle
of the Afghan war
A recent Associated Press article on the reflections of veterans on the war in Afghanistan included a comment by former Army Capt. Andrew Brennan that merits quoting:
“What have we ended up with at the end of it, other than trillions spent, 7,000plus Americans dead, and more than two broken generations of warriors? The only stakeholder group that learned anything through this entire period were politicians: They learned that the American population is so removed from their modern day ‘legions’ that they can do anything with our nations all-volunteer military and no one will pay attention or care enough to change it.”
As the grandfather of a young man who served as a paratrooper in Afghanistan, all I can add to Brennan’s comment is amen. As for the captain, he deserves a very loud thank you from all of us for speaking his mind. Hopefully, he will continue to do so, and someone in authority will listen to him.