Ignore controlling media
It has always amazed me how someone could listen to two opposing explanations of the same subject, given by politicians, and believe both to be correct. Both would make their view of reality seem plausible. They either tug at the heart or the brain. These are the skills of lawyers. A profession that spawns many politicians.
Evidently news writers have picked up some of these skills. Instead of simply telling what happened, the reader is led in a certain political direction. This is not only in what and how things are stated, but what is overlooked in a story. This in itself could be acceptable if we had an even number of journalists from both sides practicing this procedure. But most who enter this profession come from the left politically.
This situation is not new, but since President Trump is the first Republican president to fight back, it has emboldened them to further their methods of deception. Rioters are only protesters, federal police are really storm troopers, the government doesn’t have the right to protect its buildings and monuments in cities controlled by rioters.
Finally, after the Justice Department released a slew of documents showing Democratic and bureaucratic attempts to create a crime by Trump and never finding one, none of these manipulative journalists has come out and said it was a fabricated story. Nearly all of them still write stories implying he got away with the imagined crime that couldn’t be found.
America needs these people to be ignored nationwide.
Joe Gundy
Mays Landing
Opposite threat to US
Regarding the recent letter, “United States threatened”:
The writer says he doesn’t have to explain why President Trump not winning reelection would be the end of the U.S., but he should explain why.
There are without a doubt many problems that need to be addressed in this country, but none of them are being solved by the present administration. They cannot be solved by blaming others, blatantly lying or simply saying they’ve worked with all races or all lives matter. I don’t consider those alone testimonies to a belief in racial equality. They cannot be solved by praising work done in a pandemic that has resulted in 140,000 deaths.
I believe it’s futile to try to convince the writer of any of this, but I fully believe that anyone who believes America will not survive if the current president is not reelected is one of the reasons that this country is not experiencing “the best of times” that the writer so longingly remembers.
Nancy Sandman
Villas
