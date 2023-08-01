Abortion unrestricted

under New Jersey law

It is quite evident that the Democratic Party will make abortion a primary issue in all elections.

New Jersey voters need to educate themselves. According to the State by State Guide on www.abortionfinder.org, New Jersey has no limit on pregnancy stage; i.e., no law limiting the availability of abortion based on how far along in the pregnancy you are. That means to me that abortion is legal up until the birth of a child. It is beyond me that abortion until time of birth can be anything but murder — we have the medical expertise to save premature babies.

Also, parental involvement is not required in New Jersey. If you are younger than 18, you can consent to an abortion and do not have to notify your parents.

I can understand early abortions in the case of rape and incest, and I believe it could be accomplished by the morning after pill. Birth control pills and contraceptive devices have been around for decades. Consenting adults should be responsible for their actions.

Annamarie Donley

Egg Harbor Township

Guns only allowed to defend the country

Those in the country who cannot understand the harms that have been escalating as a result of lax gun laws have created an interpretation of the Second Amendment to suit their purposes. That amendment describes a situation to protect the country from an external threat. “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

I think the clear intent was for citizens to be ready to defend themselves and their country. How does that secure the right of anyone and everyone not only to own a gun but an assault rifle? The Ninth Amendment protects the rest of us from those who falsely claim their right to bear arms: “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights,” in this case, assumed rights, “shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

People have the right to live without fear that they, their loved ones, and strangers will be gunned down by someone ill-equipped to own a gun or who just believes she or he has the right to use it at will. Uniform, reasonable, strict gun laws should not be up for debate.

Now is the time for all good men (and women) to come to the aid of their country by fighting for rational dialogue, behaviors and gun laws.

Harriet Diamond

Atlantic City