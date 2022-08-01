Voice of the People, Aug. 1, 2022

Guns don’t help keep people safer

While reading “Middle BOE approves New Guards” recently, I was surprised to see “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Really? Recent events show otherwise. That old bromide needs to be retired. It’s untrue and it can lead to bad decisions. You know what’s a good way to stop a bad guy with a gun? Don’t let him get his hands on a gun.

Louis Greenstein

Pleasantville

Let Absecon help all of its students

The acting state commissioner of education has decided to deny the students of Absecon, particularly those deemed underprivileged, access to greater levels of educational attainment.

The Absecon Board of Education, unsatisfied with education, opportunities and outcomes provided by Pleasantville High School, had sought a new sending agreement with Absegami High School. This was done with low-income and at-risk students in mind. Absegami, which is a minority majority school, provides greater opportunities in terms of both education and experience through its early college program and wider array of electives, athletics, and extracurricular activities — while maintaining diversity in its student body and school culture. It has higher rates of student attendance, achievement and graduation for its low-income and minority students, who make up the majority of Absecon students currently attending Pleasantville.

This year, Absecon sent 40 students to Pleasantville High School, a tiny fraction of the school’s 800 students. Of those 40 students, five of them are white. The commissioner stated that these five students make up 50-80% of Pleasantville High’s white population. That’s disturbing and symptomatic of greater societal issues and structural racism. However, to focus on those five students is to erase the other 35 students of color, as if their educations and futures matter less. Prioritizing the presence of the white children over the education of 35 children of color is unacceptable.

What concrete steps are opponents of Absecon’s change going to take to help improve Pleasantville’s school and offer them the success Absegami would have provided them? Pleasantville’s own students deserve far more than their school system is offering. Unfortunately, Absecon residents have no representation on the Pleasantville school board, which is notorious for its dysfunction. How might the residents of Absecon partner with those in Pleasantville to create positive changes for the school?

The small number of Absecon students has had no impact on Pleasantville High School – for good or ill – and to continue maintaining a failing status quo is not an answer. It should not be acceptable to the residents of Pleasantville, and it is certainly not for the residents of Absecon.

Nancy Wessler

Absecon