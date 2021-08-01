Voice of the People, Aug. 1, 2021

US only spares animals
from dependency on it
Once in a while we have to stand back in awe of our government.
The food stamp program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is proud to be distributing the greatest amount of free meals and food stamps ever -- to 46 million people.
Meanwhile, the National Park Service, administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, asks us to "Please do not feed the animals." Their stated reason for the policy is because "the animals will grow dependent on handouts and will not learn to take care of themselves."
This is today's definition of "irony."
James McCusker
Somers Point
Many care providers
are not vaccinated
We may overwhelm our health-care system again. Remember when folks were cheering the nurses and doctors? Those days are gone and the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the country.
I ran into a maskless friend at the supermarket. Said he is not vaccinated and is waiting to see what happens to the people who have received the vaccine. Some others complain it is not fully FDA approved. Some others state their immune system is strong enough to fight this new and unpredictable virus. Some are said to believe there are dangerous ingredients in the shot. They should read the back of their deodorants.
As a registered nurse, the most worrisome in recent days was having the phlebotomist at my local hospital say as she drew blood, “I will not get the vaccine. I’m afraid!” Then there is the hospital in Philly that mandates all employees be vaccinated or lose their jobs. My dental hygienist is not vaccinated as she cleans my teeth. These folks complain it violates HIPAA to be asked, so you may think a health-care provider is vaccinated and be wrong. I am at a loss for words. Just get vaccinated.
Joan Mahon
Villas