Voice of the People, Aug. 1, 2021

US only spares animals

from dependency on it

Once in a while we have to stand back in awe of our government.

The food stamp program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is proud to be distributing the greatest amount of free meals and food stamps ever -- to 46 million people.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service, administered by the U.S. Department of the Interior, asks us to "Please do not feed the animals." Their stated reason for the policy is because "the animals will grow dependent on handouts and will not learn to take care of themselves."

This is today's definition of "irony."

James McCusker

Somers Point

Many care providers

are not vaccinated

We may overwhelm our health-care system again. Remember when folks were cheering the nurses and doctors? Those days are gone and the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the country.