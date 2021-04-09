Voice of the People, April 9, 2021

Must soon address school shutdown losses

The world recently celebrated the one year anniversary of pandemic restrictions. I remember an email from my head of school last March that said we’d be taking off from school for two weeks while this whole coronavirus thing passed through. It’s now been a year of school during the pandemic.

I am lucky enough that I’ve had in-person schooling since August. In school, we wear masks and if we feel sick we stay home. Other than that, everything has been pretty much back to normal. I feel completely safe. I am excited to say we will still be having prom and graduation this year.

My friends in other schools are not so lucky. For the most part, they are running on either a hybrid schedule or a fully online schedule. I hear them complain about how stressed out they are. They struggle to get their work done. If they have to log into class at 8 A.M., then they wake up at 7:58. They have a tough time paying attention in class. Most of them will not be having a prom or in-person graduation. Just to be frank, these are all straight “A” students, or at least they were before the pandemic.