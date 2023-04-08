Gain of function work too risky to continue

Gain of function is a research process that aims to genetically alter a virus or organism to gain (or lose) function on its transmissibility or pathogenicity.

However, viral gain of function on infectious diseases places great risk to global health as it directly aims to alter viruses deadly to people.

It seems as though the researchers have been playing a deadly game of Russian roulette in the name of science. Apparently when something unexpected happened in the Wuhan lab, the outcome of the research became devastating. In the resultant Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, there have been over 680 million confirmed cases with over 6.8 million deaths worldwide.

It’s time to put an immediate end to the gain of function research.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Police risk their lives protecting the public

I’m sick and tired of seeing people denigrating the police men and women serving our communities. Sure there are bad law officers, just as there are bad doctors, bad lawyers and bad people in general.

However, these brave men and women, who spend every single day protecting citizens from the garbage that roams the streets, do so despite the daily danger to their very lives.

I’d like to see all those people who denigrate law enforcement officers do what they do for just one day.

They’d never make it through one shift. So, keep 911 handy and shut up!

Joseph Piazza

Mays Landing

Time changes partisans

A recent Thought for the Day was, “It only takes 20 years for a liberal to become a conservative without changing a single idea.”

I get that.

How long does it take for a conservative to become wacko? That’s the question.

Suzanne Marx

Mays Landing