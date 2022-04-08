Voice of the People, April 8, 2022

Oil, wheat supplies complicate geopolitics

When I was a little boy we learned that Texas had oil fields and the owners were wealthy. Later on we learned that oil men were paid by the government to cap their oil reserves because it was cheaper to buy oil from other countries like Saudia Arabia and Venezuela.

A few years later I learned about wheat and how we were self-supportive with Kansas supplying a lot of grain food. As I grew much older I learned that a country called Russia invaded Ukraine for no apparent reason except that Ukraine wanted to join NATO and Russia did not like that idea.

At my old age of 77 I learned that Russia has its own oilfields. It also has its own wheat fields and supplies 25% of the world’s wheat. Russia has not only become a super power but it is supplying oil and wheat to the rest of the world.

I am believing that perhaps we may have been lied to all these years. I do not know what is true anymore. Someone told me not to grow old. Maybe they were right.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor City

Putin suppresses voices against his invasion

Putin gets away with his criminal invasion of Ukraine while thousands of Russian protestors are arrested and reporters are threatened with jail for trying to bring people out of the dark. And who is the most notorious defender of Putin in this country? It should be apparent on television and is why a free press and the right to vote are crucial to democracy.

Ron Gaskill

Northfield