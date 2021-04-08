Voice of the People, April 8, 2021

Van Drew policies sensible

All the recent letters bashing Rep. Jeff Van Drew are getting old. The guy supported President Trump. Whoopee! So did 74 million other people who voted for him.

Van Drew decided not to support the current disaster that de facto president Nancy Pelosi has created at the Mexican border. He doesn’t want abortion (AKA “terminated pregnancies”) to be paid for by folks like me who believe in self-control instead. And maybe the guy doesn’t want $3 or $4 gas prices after four years of $2 a gallon gas.

I say God bless Jeff Van Drew and his family.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville

Home violence bills needed

Global violence against children statistics are alleged to be a billion a year with victims experiencing neglect, physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, abandonment and death. Child abuse has increased by 8% since the pandemic. COVID-19’s devastating report of exacerbated economic inequalities, poverty, unemployment and financial insecurity has been a burden on families. These long-term effects drive homicides and domestic violence up. Especially with easy availability of firearms.