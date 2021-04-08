Voice of the People, April 8, 2021

Van Drew policies sensible
All the recent letters bashing Rep. Jeff Van Drew are getting old. The guy supported President Trump. Whoopee! So did 74 million other people who voted for him.
Van Drew decided not to support the current disaster that de facto president Nancy Pelosi has created at the Mexican border. He doesn’t want abortion (AKA “terminated pregnancies”) to be paid for by folks like me who believe in self-control instead. And maybe the guy doesn’t want $3 or $4 gas prices after four years of $2 a gallon gas.
I say God bless Jeff Van Drew and his family.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Home violence bills needed
Global violence against children statistics are alleged to be a billion a year with victims experiencing neglect, physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, abandonment and death. Child abuse has increased by 8% since the pandemic. COVID-19’s devastating report of exacerbated economic inequalities, poverty, unemployment and financial insecurity has been a burden on families. These long-term effects drive homicides and domestic violence up. Especially with easy availability of firearms.
H.R. 2480-Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act has been pending since May 2019, and recently was passed by the House. Once the Senate passes this bill, it will have uniform standards for tracking and reporting of child fatalities resulting from maltreatment. The bill is designed to provide information to improve prevention of child abuse and neglect, to protect children better from child abuse and neglect, and improve the well-being of victims of child abuse and neglect. This law would make changes to the 1974 major federal legislation Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.