Voice of the People, April 7, 2022

Conservative politicians objecting to books

I was so hoping that objections to books in school libraries would not come to New Jersey, but seems it has.

Parents upset about certain books in school libraries is now becoming the thing. Right wing, conservative politicians are pushing this as parental rights.

Karl Frank Mays Landing

Still against letting drivers pump gas

I proudly sport a “Jersey Girls Don’t Pump Gas” bumper sticker on my car and am appalled that we have to fight the same battle this time over the misnamed Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act.

There is nothing convenient about pumping your own gas. You get to reek afterwards. Even worse, the only time I have had credit cards skimmed and hacked was at self-pump locations out of state. It has never happened in a manned location in New Jersey.

Thus, if I didn’t want someone at the gas station to fuel my car, I would be forced to pay cash which means less convenience while I trek to the store to pay for the choice to go out in the weather. Then, I get the convenience of figuring out how to operate the pump since they are not all the same.

Where else are people with no high school degree or skills going to work? Prices are up because of the pandemic supply issues and now a war in Ukraine, not because of employees. Prices are not less in other states because they are self-pump.

Terry Dailey

Mays Landing