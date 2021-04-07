Voice of the People, April 7, 2021

Cancel culture destructive

“And to Think that I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Ulysses Grant, some independent minded college professors, several editors of center-left news organizations and now Pepe Le Pew — canceled. The publishers of Seuss canceled themselves, but it was the direct result of external pressure.

Cancel culture will likely become more pervasive and arbitrary, until enough unsuspecting and non-conforming liberals get canceled and realize that free speech applies to everyone and must be cherished, whether or not it’s personally offensive or triggering. You know, sticks and stones.

Whether caused by decades of helicopter parenting or race baiting for gain, this challenge is cultural, arguably more difficult to combat than a political challenge and can often be a catalyst for opportunistic political movements with lasting, historically significant and often horrifying consequences.