Springsteen a leftist, loyal to Democrats

Rocker Bruce Springsteen has been on the road touring now for over a month and I’ve noticed a curious phenomenon occurring — or perhaps not occurring is the more accurate statement.

Twenty years ago during post 9/11 The Rising tour when George W. Bush was president, Springsteen couldn’t have been more vocal in his anti-war stance.

To Bruce, war is bad and “good for nothing,” to quote the Vietnam era song that he has routinely covered.

And he held nothing back in blasting the Republican president for initiating a pre-emptive war against a mass murdering, WMD-using dictator, Saddam Hussein.

Today, we have the U.S. involved in a proxy war with Ukraine vs Russia in which thousands of soldiers and civilians are dying and we’re sending countless billions to a foreign country that isn’t even in NATO.

With his silence, Springsteen telegraphs that he doesn’t have a problem with it.

Also, during the 2000s, “the erosion of our civil rights” by the Bush administration was another big sticking point with Bruce, yet he hasn’t said a word about the people being held without due process from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Can anyone think of a more flagrant violation of being denied civil liberties than to be locked up without due process? And Bruce seems totally fine with this.

There are other examples of Bruce’s entrenched double standard, but these are the two most timely and glaring that come to mind.

And what’s the common thread in all this? Bruce is a hardcore leftist who faithfully backs the Democratic Party. He has never and will never say a critical word about them no matter how egregious the violation, while not hesitating for a second to denounce all things Republican.

I would bet my last dime that if Trump were president and these Biden era infractions were happening, Bruce would be non-stop criticizing — and likely from his concert stage.

Eugene R. Dunn

Medford