Voice of the People, April 6, 2022

Concerns about books have no merit

In regards to the article about parents wishing to ban a book at the middle school, I thought stuff only happened in other places. How wrong was I. I think that here in our backyard there are people who worry some kid might feel bad because a child of color was treated differently.

That is the reality we live in. Whatever people want to believe, the color of someone’s skin makes a difference. Don’t tell me about the profanity in the book. As if kids these days don’t hear that stuff everywhere from online to video games to their own friends and family.

The book demonstrates real life situations and I believe parents are worried their poor babies might be triggered.

Rose Marie Quirk

Egg Harbor Township

Capital requested troops that Murphy sent

Recently Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, condemned Gov. Phil Murphy for announcing that he will deploy 100 New Jersey National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

According to Van Drew, “Governor Murphy’s decision to deploy more than 100 troops to our nation’s capital because truck drivers are choosing to exercise their First Amendment rights is outright hypocrisy.”

Van Drew said there are vocal challengers to Biden’s vaccine mandates, and “Democrats treat them as a threat.”

Van Drew criticized Murphy for sending state assets to Washington, saying that “Governor Murphy should be focused on the citizens of New Jersey rather than wasting our National Guard’s time on truckers exercising their constitutional right to protest.”

Both the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police requested help from New Jersey and other areas as the truck convoys headed to the capital. The Pentagon approved up to 700 troops from the National Guards in D.C., New Jersey, Vermont and West Virginia.

Gov. Murphy sent troops from New Jersey’s National Guard to D.C. twice in recent years. The first came in June 2020, at the request of then-President Donald Trump’s administration to help protect federal monuments as demonstrators descended on the city to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The second came in January 2021 to help protect the city after the Jan. 6 riots.

Robert E. McNulty Sr.

Egg Harbor Township