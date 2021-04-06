Voice of the People, April 6, 2021

Make Dreamers legal

After approximately 20 years of debate and slow progress, the House of Representatives on March 18 passed H.R.6 — The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021. All House Democrats and nine Republicans voted to approve the bill. New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District Rep. Jeff Van Drew voted against approval of the bill.

This bill would set up a permanent legal pathway for 2 million to 3 million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States by their parents as children; some as newborn infants, toddlers, pre-adolescents through teens. The bill also would provide these “Dreamers” with protection against deportation when meeting reasonable qualifications.

When the Dreamers were brought to the USA, they had a presumption of innocence due to their age. Many were raised by good families and attended public schools, graduated high school, attended and graduated from colleges and universities, and became productive taxpaying citizens. They are neighbors, classmates, friends, coworkers, service providers, etc. Some are or have been first responders and members of the United States military. They know of no other life but that of American citizens.

Their deportation would be an act of ignorance and cruelty.

Shepard Stein