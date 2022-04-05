Voice of the People, April 5, 2022

Overpaid players ruining baseball

I am increasingly amazed at the flagrant financial greed of both players and owners in what used to be called a game. Take for instance, the information recently published concerning the salary of the pitcher Max Scherzer. It showed that he would be losing $232,975 per day in regular season games.

Let’s break that down a little. During a game a pitcher would likely throw 100 pitches. That means he would be paid $2,329 every time he threw a ball 60 feet. Plus he would get to rest his butt on the bench for half the game. In addition, he only needs to play 1 out of 5 days. That’s 4 days off getting paid $232,975 per day.

Compare that to a workman swinging a pick ax. The arm movement is very similar, the work day is long and he has to work every day. I will not even attempt to compare the salaries.

Correct me if I am missing something but something is drastically wrong with Major League Baseball. It won’t be long if a family wants to go to see a game the ball park can arrange financing for the tickets. A second mortgage would not be out of the question. I have been a baseball fan for over 70 years, but I will never go to another game again.

Donald Umholtz

Cape May

US, Ukrainian flags need separate staffs

Although I commend Cape May for raising the Ukrainian flag to honor them, it should be noted “When flags of two or more nations are displayed, they are to be flown from separate staffs of the same height.” The picture in the paper shows it being flown on the same staff as the U.S. flag.

Patrick M. Matthews

Galloway Township