Voice of the People, April 5, 2021

Access by identity a threat

Here we go again, another pretty-sounding legislative proposal with horrible intent and devastating social results, predictably brought to you by the Democratic Party.

This act would allow biological males who “identify” as female into the girls’ school dressing rooms, shower rooms, bathrooms and onto their sports teams. Anyone standing against it could be prosecuted under the law.

The bill reads, in part: “(with respect to gender identity) an individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity.”

How does that serve women’s rights? It crushes them, endangering young girls, robbing them of their privacy, safely and dignity.

How can they have a chance when competing with biological males in sports? It’s absurd, outrageous, dangerous and hypocritical, but that’s what we have come to expect from that political party.

People shouldn’t let them force us into silence with this assault on common sense, morals and public safety. Will rightly outraged parents be taken to court by the government for objecting to biological males in their daughter’s locker room?