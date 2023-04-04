Jews should be free

of fear of attacks

Regarding the recent story, “Antisemitic incidents reach record highs in US, New Jersey”:

This article reports on a statistical analysis of Jew hatred which shows that, in New Jersey, “Ocean County had the most reported (anti-Jewish) incidents … likely attributed to the high Jewish population of Lakewood Township.” When a 55+ community is built, displacing people who’d lived in that area for years, should the older adults anticipate vandalism or intimidation?

In the Press piece, Rabbi Aaron Krauss recommends that Jews should be proud of their heritage and respond to attacks with “courage, strength and pride.” Of course we should! However, the article seems to imply that, when we do so, we might expect to be attacked further.

Living proudly and visibly Jewish isn’t a cause for attacks on Jews. Where are the adults -- parents, and school, civic and religious leaders -- who are responsible for educating their young (and older) folk that ethnic or religious hate dooms for everyone the goal of achieving “a more perfect union”?

Statistics indicate what has been; they should not set expectations for the future.

Rabbi Jonathan Kremer

Ventnor

Tax tourist purchases

to offset local taxes

At the Feb. 27 Upper Township circus, the clowns put on a good main act. However, the issue of the taxes became a side show. The three stooges’ arrogance can no longer be ignored. It is time to change the local form of government.

Since 2015, Upper Township has raised taxes 68%. This year’s 2% increase, along with the 9% local school tax, brings us to a heart-stopping 77% in eight years. (This does not include any county tax increase.)

I recently warned of a revaluation by Township Committee, as a way of covering their tracks on the next tax increase. The county commissioners loved the idea so much, they want to “revalue” the entire county.

New Jersey residents already pay more money in property taxes than most states in the entire nation.

Cape May County has a unique opportunity, being a multibillion dollar a year tourism industry. Instead of overtaxing the average homeowner, place a one cent tourism sales tax for every dollar spent in the county from June 1 until September 1. The tourist will still come. Designate the “windfall” money as a way to stabilize or lower (ha-ha) our property taxes.

We love Cape May County; please don’t tax us out of our homes.

Bob DiIorio

Seaville