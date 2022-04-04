Voice of the People, April 4, 2022

Bible doesn’t support

changing genders

Don't shoot the messenger. I am simply telling what the Book of Deuteronomy says: "A woman shall not wear an article proper to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman's dress; for anyone who does such things is an abomination to the Lord, your God." In Genesis it says that God created them male and female. Rejection by man is nothing compared to the rejection by God!

Surely the Catholic Church is not the only community that follows the teaching of the Bible. Why single Catholics out? It could only be out of hatred of the truth. Those who attempt to change their gender cannot change their DNA from one gender to the other, no matter how many other things they change. Follow the science. People shouldn’t reject the gift that God has given them.

Pastors that affirm this so-called "transitioning" from one gender to another are leading parishioners away from the way God created them. That is a grave sin for which they will have to answer. Treat all persons with respect and dignity, but it is never charity to withhold the truth from them. It is a grave evil to confirm someone in an untruth that will cause great harm to them both physically and spiritually.

Rev. H. James Hutchins

Galloway Township

Words to express

support for Ukraine

Today I was reminded by Bret Stephens, a reporter of the New York Times, of an incident that occurred in Britain in 1941. President Franklin Roosevelt wanted to express Americans feeling to Britain. His closest advisor, Harry Hopkins, is quoted as using the words from the Book of Ruth to convey their feelings to Winston Churchill. "Whither thou goest I will go; where thou lodgest I will lodge; thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God, even to the end." Perhaps President Biden should convey the same message to President Zelensky.

Cantor Ed Kulp

Margate